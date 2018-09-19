Crime Report: iPhone theft victim gets call made on it by woman who says it was given to her

Sept. 10
Petty theft: 4400 block of Oak Grove Drive. A school security officer reported that two truck batteries were stolen from an unsecured compartment of one of the school’s vehicles. Video surveillance footage documented the theft at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9. The suspect is a male, possibly white or Latino, who was wearing baggy pants.
Sept. 13
Misappropriation of found property: 2100 block of Foothill Boulevard (Ross store). A man who set his Ray-Ban sunglasses down on a bench while he tried on shoes forgot to pick them up when he was done. Later, he returned to the store to search for them but realized they’d been taken. Video footage shows a man walking past the sunglasses a few times before picking them up and exiting the store.
Sept. 17
Burglary: 5400 block of Castle Knoll Road. Sometime between 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6 and 8:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, someone entered an unlocked home and stole an iPhone 6S Plus. The resident reported he received a call from the missing phone on the morning of Sept. 9 placed by a woman who said she’d been given it by someone and didn’t want it. She offered an address so he could pick it up. On the same day, he was outdoors on his property when he noticed the patio furniture was muddy and a package he’d received from Amazon on the morning of Sept. 6, but never opened, was ripped open and its contents placed on a nearby table. A neighbor’s surveillance video shows only the Amazon delivery man arriving with the package. The victim said the only way to get into the yard without the surveillance camera recording it is via a wash that runs behind the property.
Identity theft: 700 block of Foothill Boulevard. After hiring a forensic accountant to secure documents of what she believes to be fraudulent activity on her bank account, a woman reported to the sheriff’s station Sept. 17 that someone impersonated her on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, 2014, to make deposits and withdrawals from her account. She suspects her ex-husband is involved. The bank told her that in order for her to see video footage of the transactions she would first have to file a police report.