Crime Report: iPhone theft victim gets call made on it by woman who says it was given to her

Burglary: 5400 block of Castle Knoll Road. Sometime between 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6 and 8:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, someone entered an unlocked home and stole an iPhone 6S Plus. The resident reported he received a call from the missing phone on the morning of Sept. 9 placed by a woman who said she’d been given it by someone and didn’t want it. She offered an address so he could pick it up. On the same day, he was outdoors on his property when he noticed the patio furniture was muddy and a package he’d received from Amazon on the morning of Sept. 6, but never opened, was ripped open and its contents placed on a nearby table. A neighbor’s surveillance video shows only the Amazon delivery man arriving with the package. The victim said the only way to get into the yard without the surveillance camera recording it is via a wash that runs behind the property.