Crime Report: Secret room targeted in home burglary, safe and its contents taken from it

Burglary: 1100 block of Sheraton Drive. A woman who returned home at about 6:35 p.m. found the garage door, which had been left secured just before 8 o’clock that morning, open. She entered the house after unlocking a side door to see that several rugs had been either moved or were missing entirely. In the master bedroom she found all the dresser drawers open and the contents of the walk-in master closet were strewn around. A door in that closet leading to a secret room where their floor safe and other valuables were kept was open. The safe was gone and along with it, two passports, four Social Security cards, miscellaneous jewelry items, currency and documents. The woman said no one outside of the family knew of the hidden room except for workers they’d recently hired to install laminate flooring there.