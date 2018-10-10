Crime Report: Teen athlete reports possible pedophile sought video of her body after offering her a scholarship

Threatening/annoying phone calls: 2100 block of Earnslow Drive. A young female athlete who attends a Pasadena school reported along with her father that over a period of time beginning Sept. 28, she’d been contacted via text/email messages by a man saying his name was Quincy Smith and claiming to be a boys’ soccer coach at a Wisconsin college. The suspect said he’d been referred to her by her coach and he wanted to offer her a partial scholarship. He sent her a link to fill out a form and, on Oct. 1, asked her for a video of her body, particularly of the back of her knees, so he could see there were no surgery scars there. He included with that message a sample video of a scantily clad female. The victim said the video made her feel uneasy, so she did not respond. She spoke to her coach, who denied having recommended her to anyone. The victim’s father then called the Wisconsin college and asked if there was a Quincy Smith there, either as a coach or other faculty member and was told there was not. The victim and her father are concerned the suspect is a child predator but have no idea who it is.