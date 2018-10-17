Crime Report: Couple trying to purchase pet dog via website suspect scam

Theft by use of lost/stolen credit card: 2100 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported her wallet was missing and that she’d received text messages of charges made to debit and credit cards that had been in it. She said she shopped in a store for about 10 minutes that morning, with her purse stowed in the basket of the shopping cart. She does not recall seeing anyone around her throughout her visit. But when she went to another store and tried to make a purchase there, she realized her wallet was gone from her purse. Missing with the wallet were a Bank of America debit card, a Capitol One credit card, a Nordstrom card, her driver’s license and some cash. Investigating deputies visited the Vons in Montrose, where some fraudulent purchases had been attempted with her card. They reviewed surveillance tape and identified two possible suspects, both of whom appeared to be in their 30s: a white male, 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds, and a white female, blond, 5 feet 10 and about 175 pounds.