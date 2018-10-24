Crime Report: Woman suspects cards were lifted from wallet at LCF baby shower

Grand theft: 5100 block of Crown Avenue. A woman reported several items missing from her master bedroom closet, which she kept locked except for one day in July. She also claimed several other items had been taken from her home between May 9 and Aug. 29, while she had a 61-year-old white female housekeeper working at the residence. The tipping point, she said, came around midnight, when the woman discovered two sets of expensive silverware missing from the bedroom closet. In a walk-through of the property, she noticed other items were missing, including a black Coach purse, Ray-Ban sunglasses, diamond earrings, a set of dishes, pieces of crystal and Christmas ornaments. She said the housekeeper often brought two Latino women in their 40s to help her clean.