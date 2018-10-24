Crime Report: Woman suspects cards were lifted from wallet at LCF baby shower

Oct. 18
Petty theft: 1000 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman told deputies she was at a store buying lottery tickets at around 4 p.m. the day before, when she placed her iPhone on the counter and accidentally left it there. When she realized it was missing, she tracked it to a location in Palmdale.
Oct. 20
Grand theft: 5100 block of Crown Avenue. A woman reported several items missing from her master bedroom closet, which she kept locked except for one day in July. She also claimed several other items had been taken from her home between May 9 and Aug. 29, while she had a 61-year-old white female housekeeper working at the residence. The tipping point, she said, came around midnight, when the woman discovered two sets of expensive silverware missing from the bedroom closet. In a walk-through of the property, she noticed other items were missing, including a black Coach purse, Ray-Ban sunglasses, diamond earrings, a set of dishes, pieces of crystal and Christmas ornaments. She said the housekeeper often brought two Latino women in their 40s to help her clean.
Oct. 21
Burglary, vehicle: 1200 block of Olive Lane. A woman told deputies she’d parked her 2016 Toyota 4Runner in the driveway of a residence where she worked part time at around 6 p.m. the evening before. When she returned at around 7 a.m., she noticed the front passenger side window had been shattered and her purse was missing from the passenger seat. The purse contained a black leather Gucci wallet, her license and several store credit cards as well as a checkbook and some cash.
Identity theft: 5200 block of Pizzo Ranch Road. A man said he received a letter on Oct. 12 informing him a loan application he’d submitted was approved, although he never applied for any loan. A company representative told him his name and Social Security number had been used to open the account and that the loan would be canceled.
Oct. 22
Fraud, identity theft: 700 block of Flintridge Avenue. A woman reported attending a baby shower at a friend’s house on Knight Way on Oct. 20, at which time she reported her purse and wallet were secure. But at around 9:08 a.m. on Oct. 22, she got a call about her Banana Republic credit card being used to make a possibly fraudulent purchase at Lowe’s. When the woman checked her wallet she noticed her Banana Republic card, along with several other credit and bank cards were missing. She later learned her Citibank, Chase, Delta/American Express and Discover cards had been used to make purchases at Ralphs, while her Capital One card had also been used at Lowe’s.
Compiled by Sara Cardine