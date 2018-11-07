Crime Report: Watches, jewelry stolen in Greenridge area break-in

Oct. 29
Annoying phone calls: 5000 block of Westslope Lane. A woman reported receiving a few nuisance phone calls on her cellphone beginning Sept. 18 that she suspects were made by two young boys who attend elementary school with her special needs son. She first tried putting a stop to the calls by redialing the number they came from, but she said a woman answering that number denied her two sons would have made them. On Oct. 24 the victim reported the calls to the school administration and they ceased after that.
Oct. 31
Vandalism: 5100 block of La Cañada Boulevard. A woman said that sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Someone damaged her mailbox. She could not say whether or not any mail had been stolen.
Nov. 1
Vandalism: 4400 block of Oakwood Avenue Sometime between 10:15 on Halloween night and 7:55 a.m. the next day, someone smashed the rear window on the driver’s side of a car. Nothing was reported stolen.
Forgery: 4700 block of Hayman Avenue. A woman discovered that three checks had fraudulently been written against her Bank of America account for purchases at HD Supply and Anawalt Lumber.
Nov. 2
Grand theft: 4400 block of Ardara Place. Sometime between 3 and 4:30 p.m. someone stole a bicycle, helmet, speedometer and small tool bag belonging to a man who had left the bike and equipment just outside his garage after returning home from a ride.
Burglary: 800 block of Greenridge Drive. A man who left his home at about 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 returned at 10:30 p.m. to find a rear door pried open and the upstairs bedrooms ransacked. Stolen from the master bedroom area were four wristwatches and miscellaneous bracelets, necklaces and earrings. It was unknown what might have been stolen from the bedroom of his daughter, who is away from home.