Crime Report: Watches, jewelry stolen in Greenridge area break-in

Annoying phone calls: 5000 block of Westslope Lane. A woman reported receiving a few nuisance phone calls on her cellphone beginning Sept. 18 that she suspects were made by two young boys who attend elementary school with her special needs son. She first tried putting a stop to the calls by redialing the number they came from, but she said a woman answering that number denied her two sons would have made them. On Oct. 24 the victim reported the calls to the school administration and they ceased after that.