Crime Report: Man drops stolen mail and flees scene after witness confronts him

Nov. 6
Forgery: 700 block of Foothill Blvd. A woman reported that someone had drawn a check against her Bank of America account without her permission. She learned it had been deposited into a Chase account.
Nov. 7
Vandalism: 5000 block of Westslope Lane. The rear window of a 2011 Acura RDX was shattered sometime between 3:20 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. The woman making the report thought that equipment used by gardeners working at the property might have deflected a pebble or rock into the window. Her gardener, who was asked to return to the scene while she filed the police report, said he did not break the window.
Burglary: 600 block of Foothill Blvd. A man described as white, 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 10 and about 160 pounds entered a store and placed two men’s jackets, two sweatshirts, a Raiders beanie, an Adidas beanie and four battery back power banks in a shopping cart, then went to the restroom. An employee followed him into the restroom and heard the suspect removing security devices from the items. The suspect then left the bathroom with the merchandise, grabbed a backpack from a display and ran outside via the store’s emergency exit. People outdoors said they saw him flee eastbound on Foothill astride a bicycle.
Nov. 8
Forgery: 4900 block of Burgoyne Lane. A woman reported someone intercepted a check she had placed in a mailbox on Foothill Boulevard at Vineta Lane on Oct. 25. Two days later, she noticed the check, which had been made payable to Discover, had cleared her bank. She checked with Discover, where a representative told her the funds had not been withdrawn by that company. The victim then contacted her bank to learn that a male had cashed the check, forging his name on it to do so.
Nov. 9
Mail theft: 4600 block of Lasheart Drive. A man reported that at about 1:30 p.m. he saw a male park a white, late model Toyota Camry on Flanders Road, facing east. The suspect got out of the car, walked to a residential mailbox on Lasheart Drive, opened it, walked back to his car empty-handed and drove away. About 90 minutes later, the same man returned, parking the Camry in the same spot. The man again went to a mailbox on Lasheart, opened it and pulled out a stack of mail. The witness confronted the suspect, who at first put out his hand as if he was handing the mail to the witness, but then dropped it and ran to his car, driving eastbound on Flanders. There was a passenger in the car, but the witness did not get a good look at the second person. The mail theft suspect was described as “possibly Asian,” 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 and about 160 pounds. He had a mustache and a goatee. The person whose mail had been taken and returned told the reporting deputy that he had received a few days earlier a phone call from one of his credit card companies advising him that they’d received his request for a new credit card. He told them he had not requested one, so that order was canceled.
Nov. 11
Vehicle burglaries: 4700 block of Vineta Avenue. Two households on the same block reported that someone had smashed windows on their cars, one a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and the other a 2014 Lexus, overnight Nov. 10-11. A wallet was stolen from the Jetta, but nothing appeared to be missing from the Lexus.