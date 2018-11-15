Crime Report: Man drops stolen mail and flees scene after witness confronts him

Mail theft: 4600 block of Lasheart Drive. A man reported that at about 1:30 p.m. he saw a male park a white, late model Toyota Camry on Flanders Road, facing east. The suspect got out of the car, walked to a residential mailbox on Lasheart Drive, opened it, walked back to his car empty-handed and drove away. About 90 minutes later, the same man returned, parking the Camry in the same spot. The man again went to a mailbox on Lasheart, opened it and pulled out a stack of mail. The witness confronted the suspect, who at first put out his hand as if he was handing the mail to the witness, but then dropped it and ran to his car, driving eastbound on Flanders. There was a passenger in the car, but the witness did not get a good look at the second person. The mail theft suspect was described as “possibly Asian,” 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 and about 160 pounds. He had a mustache and a goatee. The person whose mail had been taken and returned told the reporting deputy that he had received a few days earlier a phone call from one of his credit card companies advising him that they’d received his request for a new credit card. He told them he had not requested one, so that order was canceled.