Crime Report: Woman’s car stolen from YMCA lot, then returned to a nearby parking space

Grand theft, vehicle, and petty theft: 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard (the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA). A woman reported that at 11:10 a.m. she parked and locked her 2001 Toyota Corolla in the east parking lot at the facility before going inside for a workout. She returned to the locker room about an hour later to retrieve a towel from her gym bag, then went back to work out. When she went to the locker room again at about 1 p.m., she found her locker wide open. Her gym bag and lock were not there. Searching around the room for a few minutes, she found her gym bag in a different locker, but her car and house keys, driver’s license and vehicle license card were gone. She went out to the parking lot where she’d left her car, but it wasn’t there. Returning to the Y’s front desk, she advised a manager of the thefts. Together, they went out to the lot and this time found the victim’s car, which had been backed into a different parking place than where she’d left it. Video surveillance showed that at about 12:55 p.m. a white woman with blond hair, approximately 40 to 45 years old, 160 to 170 pounds, wearing a sleeveless white blouse, torn blue jeans and white shoes, exited the Y and walked toward the east parking lot. After a few minutes of roaming through the lot, the suspect entered the victim’s car and drove away. The law enforcement report states “Due to the angle of the parking lot cameras we were not able to determine if the suspect was the same one who returned the vehicle to the lot.”