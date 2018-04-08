Allen Lund, founder of La Cañada-based trucking firm and noted figure in Catholic charitable circles, dies

"Just recently diagnosed with a very rare and fast moving cancer, Allen was surrounded by family and friends as he said his good byes," stated the news release issued by the La Cañada Flintridge-based corporate office of the Allen Lund Company. The exact date of Lund's passing was not given, but it was announced that a funeral mass has been set for 5 p.m on Saturday, April 14 at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles.