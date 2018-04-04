Hoping to get into the June ‘Explore JPL’ event? First-come, first-served tickets available online Saturday

Visitors to "Explore JPL," which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, will not only have the opportunity to check out the La Cañada Flintridge campus and learn more about the work that goes on there, but they'll also be afforded a close-up look at a life-sized model of the latest Mars lander, InSight. It's the space agency's next mission to the Red Planet and is scheduled to launch in May.