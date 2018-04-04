Hoping to get into the June ‘Explore JPL’ event? First-come, first-served tickets available online Saturday

Those hoping to get an insider's look at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory when it opens its doors to the public June 9 and 10 will first need to secure free tickets, which will be made available online beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 7.
Visitors to "Explore JPL," which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, will not only have the opportunity to check out the La Cañada Flintridge campus and learn more about the work that goes on there, but they'll also be afforded a close-up look at a life-sized model of the latest Mars lander, InSight. It's the space agency's next mission to the Red Planet and is scheduled to launch in May.
Tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis by specific time slots, in order to help keep the crowds manageable. No more than five tickets per request will be allowed, and each ticket must be reserved under a specific name.
Visit jpl.nasa.gov/events/special-events.php for ticket information.
