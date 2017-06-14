La Cañada Flintridge City Council to tackle fiscal year finances

Members of the La Cañada Flintridge City Council will dive into the city’s 2017-18 fiscal year budget in a series of meetings set to begin Tuesday and run into the following week.

The city’s finance department will estimate general fund revenue and allocations and expenditures for the coming year, determining in the process whether the council will have surplus funds to dedicate to community group requests, city programs and capital projects on La Cañada’s wish list.

The first meeting takes place Tuesday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m. in La Cañada City Hall Council Chambers, 1327 Foothill Blvd. A second budget hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, also at 8:30 a.m. in the same location.

In a Monday, June 26 meeting, representatives from various community groups will present their budget requests for the upcoming year and engage in discussion with council members. A fourth and final meeting is scheduled on an as-needed basis for next Wednesday, June 28.

