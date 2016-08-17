La Cañada home ransacked during break-in

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the 300 block of Baptiste Way, called in by a resident who came home to find windows and doors open and several rooms ransacked.

Lt. Randy Tuinstra, watch commander for the Crescenta Valley Station, said Wednesday the initial call came in at 1:06 p.m.

"The resident came home and heard noises inside the house," he said, attributing the information to the watch commander's call log from the day before. "Windows and doors were open. Several rooms had been ransacked."

Deputies in the vicinity arrived shortly after the call and contained the home's perimeters, but no suspect was located. At least one air unit was called in to search the immediate area for signs of a suspect. The homeowner did not see anyone during the incident and so was unable to provide a physical description.

The point of entry was determined to be an open window, and the suspect was thought to have exited the property through the front door. Due to the extensive nature of the ransacking, the homeowner was unable to determine what may have been stolen, Tuinstra said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Crescenta Valley Station at (818) 248-3464.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine