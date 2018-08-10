Vehicle, TV stolen from inside Palm Crest area residence while homeowners are inside

Detectives with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a residential burglary that took place in La Cañada’s upper Alta Canyada neighborhood early Thursday morning, during which homeowners had their car stolen from their garage while they were home.
The incident, which took place in the 1400 block of Hacienda Drive, is thought to have occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday night and around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, when the victims awoke to discover their 2015 Hyundai Elantra was missing from the garage, according to Lt. DeMarkus Smith, a watch commander with the sheriff’s station.
Also missing was one of the victims’ wallets and a flat-screen television, which may have been taken from a basement room next to the garage.
“We do not have a point of entry,” Smith said Friday, indicating an exterior door leading into the garage was found unlocked and the garage door itself left open. “There’s no forced entry and no windows were broken.”
The watch commander said the homeowners had an alarm system, but it was not set. The keys to the stolen vehicle had been left in the garage by the residents, he said.