Three hospitalized after SUV and school bus collide in La Cañada

Three people were transported to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Wednesday morning following a collision between a school bus and a white SUV at or near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Briggs Avenue, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

CHP Officer Ryan Bejar said Wednesday the call came in at 7:09 a.m. Paramedics and fire department staff arrived on scene to treat those involved. A report of the incident did not indicate whether the bus belonged to a local school district, but stated no children were on board the bus at the time of the collision.

The white SUV sustained front end damage, and a tow truck was requested, Bejar said. It was not clear from the report made at the site of the collision what damage, if any, the bus may have sustained in the incident.

A representative from USC Verdugo Hills Hospital confirmed three people, including at least one child, were taken to the facility Wednesday morning.

Two were treated and later discharged. The third individual did not complete the intake process, the representative said Wednesday afternoon.

