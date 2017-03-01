In race for City Council, incumbents Curtis and Spence lead in fundraising efforts over challenger Eich

With days before voters decide who among three candidates will be elected to fill two open La Cañada Flintridge City Council seats, information made available this week revealed the fundraising efforts and spending activities of incumbents Jon Curtis and Dave Spence, along with challenger Keith Eich.

The documents filed with City Clerk Tania Moreno show that, between Jan. 1 and Feb. 18, Eich raised $700 in donations and donated $100 to his campaign, for an ending cash balance of $800. His expenses, however, including $3,830.39 covered by wife Lisa, left him with an outstanding debt of nearly $4,000 as of the mid-February report.

During the same time period, Curtis raised a combined $11,832 in donations and loaned his campaign $2,000. Spence raised $4,965, which was added to a beginning cash balance of $4,026. Before expenditures are factored in, those figures roughly echo what the two incumbents raised during their campaigns in the 2013 council race.

At the end of the latest filing period, Spence's campaign had an ending cash balance of $5,070, while Curtis' campaign maintained a $6,195 balance.

In the documents for the two incumbents, some notable contributors stand out.

Among those who supported the Curtis for City Council 2017 campaign are Councilwoman Terry Walker and her husband, Woody, who gave a total of $500, and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Davitt, who contributed $100.

La Cañada Unified School District Board Members David Sagal and Brent Kuszyk donated $200 and $100 to Curtis, respectively. Former La Cañada City Council members who also donated to Curtis' campaign include Laura Olhasso and Steve Del Guercio, who gave $200 each, and Don Voss, who contributed $100.

Tom Smith, chair of the UniteLCF citizens group petitioning the county to call for a transfer of homes in the Sagebrush territory into LCUSD boundaries, donated $75 to Curtis, as did wife Tammy.

Supporters of the Committee to Reelect Dave Spence to City Council 2017 campaign include Terry Walker, who individually gave $500, and Olhasso and Voss, who each donated $100.

Both Curtis and Spence received $500 donations from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee, which also contributed $1,000 to their 2013 council campaigns, according to the California Secretary of State's website.

Majority of LCF residents vote by mail

La Cañada is home to nearly 20,600 residents — according to a 2015 U.S. Census estimate — 15,017 of whom are registered voters. More than half of that amount, 7,295 residents, have opted to vote by mail, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/Clerk's Office.

The results of Tuesday's election will not be made official that night, owing to the fact that the La Cañada Flintridge City Council decided in December to consolidate the city's general municipal election with a countywide special election in order to realize a potential cost savings of $45,000 or more.

Now, La Cañada voters will also decide whether to help pass a 10-year, quarter-cent countywide sales tax that would help generate $335 million annually to fund programs and strategies for the nearly 47,000 homeless citizens residing in L.A. County.

City Clerk Moreno said while the official election results may take time, the county should have unofficial reports sometime Tuesday night.

"They will start counting the night of the election. (So) we'll probably know within a day or two, based on the unofficial results," Moreno said, adding that La Cañada's newly elected council members are expected to be sworn in at the April 4 City Council meeting.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Local polling sites include the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA, Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 19, La Cañada Presbyterian Church, the La Cañada Flintridge Library and Foothill Municipal Water District. To find your specific polling place, visit lavote.net/locator or call (800) 815-2666.

