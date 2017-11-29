Thanksgiving weekend blaze strikes Castle Road garage, cause unknown

Photo by Sara Cardine Firefighters responded Saturday night to a structure fire at 4569 Castle Road, where a detached garage containing motorcycles (behind gate) caught fire externally, according to Capt. Heather Hogelund of Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 19 in La Cañada. Firefighters responded Saturday night to a structure fire at 4569 Castle Road, where a detached garage containing motorcycles (behind gate) caught fire externally, according to Capt. Heather Hogelund of Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 19 in La Cañada. (Photo by Sara Cardine)

Firefighters with Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station No. 19 in La Cañada battled a small blaze that broke out Saturday night in the detached garage of a home on the 4500 block of Castle Road, officials reported Monday.

Capt. Heather Hogelund said the station received the call at around 7:05 p.m. Saturday, indicating smoke and fire were seen coming from the garage, situated to the north of the residence. Hogelund said initial reports indicate the fire may have started externally, although the exact cause is unknown.

“There was nothing there that looked electrical,” she said of the possible causes. “Unfortunately, they had motorcycles inside, and a lot of that stuff melts from the heat.”

An exact estimate of the property and contents loss had not yet been determined, Hogelund added, saying the figure depends, in part, on an assessment of the value of the garage’s contents. The structure itself remained largely intact, due to the fire’s origin.

“If it had started from the inside, it would have brought [the structure] down. But it started in an outside corner, so it was more about the heat,” the fire captain reported.

