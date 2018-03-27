Child Educational Center plans its Family Music Festival, to include raffles, online auction and live performances

An online auction, opportunity raffle and a day filled with fun activities, including performances by three popular children's musical groups — the Hollow Trees, Rhythm Child and Sing with Silvie — are coming up soon for the Child Educational Center in La Cañada Flintridge.
The auction, which will launch Friday, May 4, and conclude May 20, will feature hundreds of items geared for children, family experiences and services, restaurant certificates, vacation opportunities and other items. Donations to the auction and sponsorships will be welcomed by the center; visit cec.org for more details. To date, offerings include such items as a week in a Paris apartment overlooking Notre Dame, weekend getaways in Palm Springs, San Diego and other locations, as well as a Disney package that includes a private studio tour, Disney merchandise and Disneyland tickets, according to planners.
The public is invited to participate in the online auction and the second annual Family Music Festival, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, at the CEC's Oak Grove campus, 140 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada.
Children and their parents will have the opportunity during the festival to explore the educational center's campus and the Kidspace Planetarium, play in the Pump and Splash water play, and engage in a variety of games and crafts. Food and beverages will be offered for sale during the festival. Tickets go on sale at the CEC website on April 3. To purchase raffle tickets at $5 each, contact holly@ceconline.org.
