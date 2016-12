Local shoppers peruse thousands of ceramic art pieces Friday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge's holiday ceramics sale.

The event exhibits the work of instructors and professional artists, as well as students who take ceramics classes throughout the year. Most of the proceeds raised go directly to the artists themselves, according to CCLCF Executive Director Maureen Bond.

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine