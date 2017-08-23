Chamber, sheriff’s supporters tee off in 34th Annual Crescenta Cañada Golf Classic

More than 100 golfers hit the links at the La Cañada Flintridge County Club Monday to participate in the 34th annual Crescenta Cañada Golf Classic benefiting the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Attendees assembled under temperate post-eclipsian skies for a day of events planned jointly by the local chamber and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Support Group. For the past three years the two groups have teamed up to organize the event, which supports events and programs of the chamber and helps provide equipment for deputies at the Crescenta Valley Station.

Tournament chair Rick Dinger said part of the funds raised will continue the support group’s mission, established last year, to contribute $120,000 toward the purchase of a $360,000 mobile command post that will allow local deputies to respond to large-scale incidents and catastrophes. The city of La Cañada Flintridge and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have already contributed equal shares.

“This is really the believers, the people who want to support our local chamber and law enforcement and who understand having a well-equipped department is key to our safety in the community,” Dinger said. “I’m sure this event will help push us over the edge.”

Crescenta Valley Station Capt. Chris Blasnek, who arrived at the station in April, said he’d heard great things about the golf classic from his colleagues and was grateful for the support group’s commitment.

“This is a a good community relations event,” he said. “The support is just off the charts.”

In an email after the event, chamber president and chief executive Pat Anderson confirmed this year’s classic went off without a hitch.

“Many golfers tell us they had another fun and exciting event. We look forward to planning the 35th Annual Golf Classic in August of 2018,” Anderson said.

Organizers reported the low gross winners that day were Ashween Nand, Raj Naicker, Rocky Lal and Sunny Bhullar. Low net team winners were Steve Brown, Gary Stibal, Dave Plenn and Charlie Kenny.

Closest to the pin winners were Ron Pearson, Rocky Lal, Mike Vinceri, Dave Inciong and Jeremy Parker, who also won longest men’s drive, while the winning mixed team included Deanna Hammerli, who also took the prize for longest women’s drive, Mike Vinceri, Dave Inciong and Phil Jacobs.

