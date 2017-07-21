LCF officials and chamber members get groovy at ‘Summer of Love’ mixer and business expo in Olberz Park

In the summer of 1967, thousands of hippies, flower children and peace-curious Americans descended upon San Francisco’s free-wheeling Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in a counterculture revolution inspired by the directive “turn on, tune in, drop out.”

On Thursday, La Cañada Flintridge city officials, business owners and residents paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of a moment that defined a generation, celebrating a “Summer of Love” themed chamber mixer and business expo at Olberz Park in the city’s Town Center.

Participants of the annual, city-sponsored event dug through closets and costume shops in search of ’60s-era clothing, fringed vests, peace signs and anything tie-dyed. City Manager Mark Alexander, La Cañada Mayor Pro Tem Terry Walker and Councilman Len Pieroni were among those who opted to get “groovy,” to the delight of onlookers who snapped photos on their cellphones.

The expo drew a number of local businesses and organizations, whose employees and representatives happily shared samples and information on services provided. Attendees were given passport cards by members of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. with the names of participating businesses listed and could turn in a completed stamped card in exchange for free raffle tickets.

“We want to thank the chamber for letting us host this mixer,” Alexander told the crowd in his closing remarks. “We’ve already got something planned for next year, so it should be fun.”

