LCF City Council grants $353k in community group requests in 2018-19 budget

Other recipients include: Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation, seeking $119,875 toward operating funds, archive digitization and website redesign; the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn., requesting $110,000 toward operating expenses and annual events like the Festival in Lights; the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, asking $50,000 for kilns, ceramics shelves and a new tree and irrigation system for its preschool; the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn., which sought $14,050 toward a new animation system, equipment and dry goods storage shed; La Cañada Valley Beautiful, seeking $12,000 to help design a new landscaped entryway for the La Cañada Unified School District headquarters; the La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn., requesting $5,000 to send two more students to an international Youth Leadership Summit and host a visiting delegation from Spain; and the One City, One Book committee, asking for $1,500 to promote and host an Oct. 14 reading of Los Angeles Times Columnist Chris Erskine’s new book, “Daditude.”