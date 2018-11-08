City considers memorials to honor late Councilman Dave Spence

Staff presented the council with a list of memorials for consideration. Ideas included renaming a street or city park for the six-time mayor, building a memorial bench, statue or water feature in his honor and dedicating a room or council chamber in the new city hall. Council members favored the latter idea, a room where a portrait and items of memorabilia might provide a glimpse of his impact on the community. Another resonant idea was building a gazebo in Olberz Park, in the city’s Town Center.