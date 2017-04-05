Mike Davitt given gavel for his second term as La Cañada mayor

For the second time in his six years on the La Cañada Flintridge City Council, Mike Davitt was appointed mayor Tuesday, accepting the gavel from outgoing Mayor Jon Curtis during the council’s annual reorganization meeting.

Before relinquishing the duties of his post, Curtis revisited the accomplishments undertaken by the council and city staff in the past year, from the purchase of a new City Hall building to improved communications with Southern California Edison and Caltrans.

He thanked the city’s founders and early council members for their vision, local law enforcement and public safety agencies for protecting residents and the many commissioners and committee members who helped keep La Cañada running smoothly.

“I’m very humbled of having the privilege of being your mayor,” Curtis said. “Without everybody who did everything, we would not have a city like this.”

The outgoing mayor took a moment to share his gratitude for the support and love of wife Lisa and daughters Lauren and Melissa, especially in the campaign preceding this year’s March 7 election when voters reelected him to the council.

In the reorganization, a unanimous vote from his fellow council members brought Davitt back to the center of the dais. The new mayor thanked wife Alison and children Patrick, Abby, Sean and Brendan, also expressing appreciation for the trust and “collaborative spirit” of the council and Curtis’ dedicated leadership.

“I’m looking forward to addressing the issues before our city, both locally and regionally, and providing solutions that are in the best interest of our city,” he said.

In his first mayoral act, Davitt led the group in appointing a new mayor pro tem — all members roundly appointed Councilwoman Terry Walker to the position.

Tuesday’s meeting saw the swearing in of Curtis and longtime Councilman Dave Spence, who was also reelected March 7. Council members signed off on the certified election results tabulated by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Results showed Curtis led with 2,665 votes, followed by fellow incumbent Spence, who garnered 2,565 votes. Challenger Keith Eich secured 1,775 votes.

Figures also show 56% of La Cañada voters supported Measure H — a 10-year, quarter-cent countywide sales tax proposal intended to fund homeless services — compared to 43% who voted against it.

With the business of the council complete, representatives from the offices of state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger recognized Curtis for his commitment to La Cañada and the wider community.

L.A. County Fire Department Assistant Chief Greg Hisel and the new leader of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley Station, Capt. Chris Blasnek, joined civic leaders from a number of community groups in presenting gifts of thanks to the outgoing mayor.

Vicki Schwartz and student members of the new La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn. recited a poem written for the occasion. Leaders from YMCA of the Foothills, through which Curtis takes indoor cycling classes, presented him with a golden bicycle seat with his name on it.

“You could keep it at home. But, if you decide to give it back to the Y, it would be my pleasure to place it on one of the bikes,” said Rosanne Malogolowkin, vice president of the Y’s Healthy Living program.

City Manager Mark Alexander added a few symbolic gifts to the mix from staff, including the 40th anniversary banner used in last year’s Fiesta Days Parade, a customized trail marker sign and a bobblehead doll made to represent Curtis presenting a certificate in one of his “Making a Difference” presentations.

“We wanted you, Mr. Mayor, to know that you’ve truly made a difference this past year,” Alexander said. “You’ve been an outstanding mayor and we are very grateful for your leadership.”

