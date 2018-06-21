Prep work for 4-year dig at Devil’s Gate Dam set for this fall, county says

Access roads off Oak Grove Drive will allow trucks to enter and exit the dam from Altadena’s Windsor Avenue on the east side and La Cañada’s Berkshire Avenue. Hauler trucks will shift to Windsor on school days from 7 to 10 a.m. and then leave via Berkshire from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. When school is out for summer, traffic will shift mainly toward Berkshire.