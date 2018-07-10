LCF City Council seeks feedback from Public Works on better regulating RV parking on streets

City Manager Mark Alexander said state law allows for parking in a right-of-way for no more than 72 hours, but if the vehicle is moved within that time period, it “starts the clock” all over again. A second means of enforcement beyond state law is the municipal code, which states if the vehicle is parked in the right-of-way for more than 24 hours, it gets marked by parking enforcement. Alexander said after the vehicle is marked, the vehicle owner has 48 hours left to comply to move the vehicle. However, if the vehicle is moved within the initial 24 hours, it “starts the clock” all over again.