Three file to vie for council seats

As of Wednesday morning, three La Cañada residents had filed candidate's papers in the race for two open seats on the La Cañada Flintridge City Council, according to City Clerk Tania Moreno.

Mayor Jon Curtis and Councilman Dave Spence pulled nomination papers on the first day of the filing period Nov. 14. Spence filed on Friday, and Curtis filed Wednesday. A new candidate, Keith Eich, pulled papers on Nov. 21 and announced his intention to run by filing Tuesday.

La Cañada resident Ruth-Ann Rohman pulled papers on Nov. 16 but had not filed as of Wednesday.

The filing deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. To qualify for a nomination, candidates must be a registered voter in La Cañada Flintridge, a United States citizen, and at least 18 years of age.

The next general municipal election will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, filling two seats on the City Council, each with a term of four years. For more information, contact the city clerk at (818) 790-8880.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine