7 La Cañada residents submit applications for single open seat on City Council

As of Wednesday afternoon, seven La Cañada residents had submitted their applications for one open seat on the City Council, according to City Clerk Tania Moreno.

Among the candidates are Planning Commission Chair Rick Gunter, Public Works and Traffic Commissioner Chuck Gelhaar and Keith Eich, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in the March 7 election.

Other residents throwing their hats into the ring include Nalini Lasiewicz, Peter Chung, Roderic “Rod” Essen and Wesley Walton.

Applicant interviews will be conducted in special meetings scheduled to take place July 11, 12 and/or 13, with the City Council anticipated to make a formal appointment by July 13. Once filled, the new appointee’s term expires March 5, 2019.

Interested La Cañada residents who are registered to vote in the city may obtain applications at La Cañada Flintridge City Hall, 1327 Foothill Blvd. Completed applications must be turned in to the city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30. For more information, call (818) 790-8880.

