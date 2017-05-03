Descanso’s chief operating officer to step into director’s position when Brown departs

Juliann Rooke will replace David R. Brown as executive director of Descanso Gardens following the latter’s retirement late this summer, it was announced in a press release issued Wednesday.

A San Marino resident who currently serves as Descanso’s chief operating officer, Rooke, a USC graduate, has 22 years of experience in nonprofit management.

Rooke was selected for her new job from a field of dozens of candidates, according to the release.

“We looked at candidates from all over the country — internationally, too — and found the best person in the world for this job right here at home,” stated Amy Lamb, chair of the Descanso Gardens Guild board of trustees.

The board was impressed by Rooke’s accomplishments since she first arrived on the scene in 2008 as chief financial officer. Since being promoted in 2012 to her current role, where her marketing abilities shined, Rooke helped boost attendance and saw the membership double. Descanso’s finances followed those successes by improving significantly, according to the release.

“Juls has a unique commitment to the quality of the visitor experience,” stated Brown, whose last day is Aug. 31. “There is great capacity in Juls for creative thinking about making the Gardens different and better while preserving the unique character of a place that is already well loved. She just radiates passion for and commitment to Descanso Gardens.”

Rooke’s first day as executive director is set for Sept. 1.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected as the next executive director,” Rooke stated. “My heart and soul are rooted in Descanso Gardens. This is so much more than just a job.”

