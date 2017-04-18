Pair arrested for drug possession and child endangerment after police chase ends in La Cañada

Two suspects, an adult driver and juvenile passenger, were arrested Saturday night following a police pursuit that began in Pasadena and ended in a La Cañada neighborhood after the pair abandoned their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Sgt. Javier Aguilar, who leads the Pasadena Police Department’s special enforcement unit investigating the incident, said a patrol car was in Northwest Pasadena on Saturday at around 8:50 p.m. when a black sedan was seen committing a moving violation.

When the patrol car attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. Officers were then led on a pursuit that took them into La Cañada’s Starlight Mesa neighborhood north of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Aguilar said the suspects drove to Starlight Mesa Lane, where they abandoned the vehicle.

“They reached a cul-de-sac, parked the vehicle up against a curb and then took off on foot,” the sergeant said.

Officers pursued the suspects on foot and were able to apprehend them. They were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the police report.

Aguilar — who was cautious about the specificity of details he wanted to share, including the adult suspect’s name — described the driver as an adult Latino Pasadena resident in his 30s. He said the passenger was a minor from the city of Los Angeles.

Charged with felony evading, child endangerment and possessing methamphetamine for sale or transportation, the adult suspect is due to be arraigned in a Pasadena courthouse Wednesday. The teen suspect was taken to an L.A. County juvenile hall, Aguilar said.

