Combustion inside truck bed causes $52,000 in damages on Durwood Drive

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to a La Cañada neighborhood Saturday afternoon after flammable liquid in the bed of a parked truck caught fire, destroying the vehicle and damaging another before spreading to part of the home.
Maria Grycan, a community services liaison for L.A. County Fire Department's Division III, said the call came in shortly after 4 p.m. about a fire on the 600 block of Durwood Drive.
About 10 firefighters from La Cañada station Nos. 82 and 19 responded to the home, where a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a residence caught flame after the liquid came into contact with wood planks.
Flames spread from the truck to a second vehicle on the property and also caused a slight amount of damage to the west side of the home, Grycan said.
Total property loss is estimated at $50,000, only about $500 of which was sustained by the structure itself. Fire officials estimate the total contents loss at about $2,000, Grycan reported.
