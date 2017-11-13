Election results released Friday show La Cañada Unified voters prefer mail-in ballots

Information released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder shows mail-in ballots were the preference of La Cañada Unified District voters casting ballots in the Nov. 7 election to seat three school board members and pass a $149-million Measure LCF school bond.

Out of 13,254 residents qualified to vote in the election, a total of 3,468 ballots were cast. Of those, 1,992 were mail-in ballots, county records indicate.

Dan Jeffries received a total of 2,101 votes for the LCUSD Governing Board, 1,190 of which were submitted by mail. Joe Radabaugh, who earned the second highest number of votes, had a total of 1,964 ballots cast in his favor, 1,067 of which were mailed in. Incumbent Kaitzer Puglia received 1,606 total votes, 910 of which were mail-in ballots (including two mailed in from daughters Sabine and Simone, attending colleges in Illinois and Texas, respectively).

Chris Salvo earned 1,164 votes, figures indicate, of which 679 were submitted by mail, while Josh Gottheim received 682 mail-in votes, for a total of 1,088 ballots cast.

Measure LCF — the school bond that will help pay for modernization of La Cañada Unified campuses — passed with 2,380 yes votes, 1,363 (69%) of which were cast by mail. A total of 958 ballots (531 mail-ins) were cast against the measure.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine