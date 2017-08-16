New curbing aims to bring concrete improvements to Palm Crest walkers

Last Friday, a few days before the Aug. 14 start of a new school year at Palm Crest Elementary School, a county public works crew was finishing a weeklong series of parkway improvements along Fairmount Avenue designed to slow down speeders on the highly pedestrian street.

Their work included a three-way stop at Hillard Avenue and installment of a concrete island at Fairmount and Earlmont avenues that creates a 90-degree junction and prevents parked cars from blocking footpaths.

The project was a joint effort of the La Cañada Flintridge Public Works and Traffic Commission and surrounding neighbors in the wake of a 2015 safety complaint by a Brownie troop whose members said they often battled speeding cars walking to and from Palm Crest.

On June 21, 2016, the City Council showed support for an estimated $70,000 worth of improvements from Palm Drive east to Jarvis Avenue.

“This all started from a local Brownie troop focusing on a traffic improvement, and (now) it’s starting to come to fruition,” then-Mayor Jon Curtis said at that 2016 meeting.

