Winter wishes come true at Festival in Lights

Holiday enthusiasts bore chilly temperatures and high winds Friday for a chance to watch Santa Claus illuminate La Cañada's Memorial Park, pose with a camel and sneak in a snowball fight at the 22nd annual Festival in Lights celebration.

Sponsored by the La Cañada Flintridge and Chamber of Commerce Community Assn., the beloved community event has become a tradition for locals looking to kick-start the holiday season. And this year's fete did not disappoint.

La Cañada mom Christi Matarese came with father Charles Ajalat and her four children, 13-year-old Ellaney, Katelyn, 10, Charlie, 8, and 6-year-old Luca. Attending the Festival in Lights has been a family tradition since her oldest daughter was just a baby.

"This is such a great community event, and the kids love the snow and the live animals," she said. "This is the only Santa we see each year — this is the real Santa."

Matarese and her clan were among the very first of a hundred or more spectators to line up for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. On this year's wish list?

"I really want an underwater camera or a GoPro," Ellaney said. "I want to take underwater pictures because I go to the beach a lot."

Katelyn said a camera was on her list, too, but with just seconds to go before their meeting with the big guy, Charlie and Luca still hadn't figured out exactly what to ask for from Santa.

Much more resolute was La Cañada City Councilman Len Pieroni, who crafted his own civic wish as he sipped on his hot chocolate.

"I would ask Santa for a retail anchor to move into the Town Center," he said of the vacancy formerly occupied by Sport Chalet. "(Otherwise), I'm pretty well set."

Joining Pieroni in the annual tradition were Mayor Jon Curtis, who thanked audiences for braving the relatively wintery forecast to take part, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Davitt and council members Dave Spence and Terry Walker.

In addition to serving up holiday fun, the Festival in Lights is also where members of next year's Miss La Cañada Flintridge Royal Court are named. This year, 12 female finalists vied for tiaras.

The winners were Sara Kahn, Julie Lauenstein, Sarah Ann Settles, Reagan Meyers and Holly Stoner, all students at La Cañada High School. One will be officially crowned Miss La Cañada Flintridge at a special ceremony during the chamber's 105th Installation, Awards and Coronation Gala on Jan. 26.

Watching the ceremony with anticipation was Katie Paynter, crowned 2016 Miss LCF at last year's gala. Approaching the end of her one-year reign was "bittersweet," she admitted.

"I remember how nervous we were," Paynter recalled of being a finalist at last year's festival. "It's kind of sad that it's all coming to an end. But we had our year, and I think we're happy about what we've done."

Later joining 5-year-old son Nash in the snow pit for small children, chamber chairman Rion Zimmerman said he was thrilled to be a part of this year's festival.

"It's all about the holidays and the community," he said. "It's just great to see everyone in the spirit."

