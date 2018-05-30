Thousands visit LCF for Memorial weekend fun, remembrance at 45th annual Fiesta Days

Locals kept the reason for the holiday front and center at this year’s 45th annual Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days, remembering America’s fallen military members not only during Monday’s Memorial service, but through the celebration of all things fun and family.
Thousands descended upon La Cañada, enjoying a packed schedule of events organized by sponsor the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn.
High rollers and card sharks turned out Friday for the Community Center of Flintridge’s Casino Night, where many congratulated Executive Director Maureen Bond for being selected grand marshal of Monday’s Fiesta Days Parade.
From there, fiesta-goers had their pick of events, from the Kiwanis Club’s community breakfast and antique car show Saturday to Lanterman House’s summer whites picnic Sunday to YMCA’s annual 1-mile run Monday. Children decked in red, white and blue gawked at fireworks, watched an outdoor movie Saturday night and enjoyed an afternoon in the park on Monday.
Veterans joined area Scout troops at Monday’s well-attended annual memorial service as tribute was paid to those who died in World War I. With red remembrance poppies in their lapels, attendants made a short trip down Foothill Boulevard just in time for the parade.
Tuesday morning found organizers like chamber chief and President Pat Anderson as busy as ever but still smiling.
“I enjoy seeing people have a wonderful time,” Anderson reflected. “They’re running, laughing and playing, neighbors are catching up with neighbors — it’s just an incredible ‘people’ kind of weekend.”