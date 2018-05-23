Organizers finalize plans for 45th Fiesta Days celebration, commemoration

As families make holiday plans, local organizers are working out last-minute details of La Cañada's annual Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days, a four-day event held to commemorate fallen servicemen and women and celebrate the freedoms they fought to protect.
This year's 45th annual tradition kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. as the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts Casino Night and features a packed schedule of events that runs all the way through Memorial Day evening, when Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries opens the city's free Music in the Park concert series with a 6 p.m. performance.
Begun in 1973 to recognize La Cañada's Spanish roots, the Memorial Day weekend festivities have morphed into a hometown celebration of the city's residents, service organizations and businesses. Today, volunteers and members of the sponsoring La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. work for months to make sure thousands of festival-goers have the time of their lives.
"Everything is really good," said organizer Barbara Marshall, when pressed to name her favorite event. "Every day has something special in it."
But for all the fun that is sure to be inspired by a seemingly endless slate of activities, participants are encouraged to remember the historic roots of Memorial Day in a special service that takes place Monday at 9 a.m. in La Cañada's Memorial Park.
The annual service offers an opportunity for local youth to honor military members who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.
Organizer Joe Puglia, a veteran and columnist for the Valley Sun, said trusting local Scout troops and other youths with running the show is a good way to ensure future generations carry the torch of remembrance.
"They are the ones who are going to keep soldier's memories alive," Puglia said. "The soldiers are the people who gave us Memorial Day. Their sacrifice gives us the ability to have the parades."
To honor the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day — when Allied and German forces signed the truce officially ending World War I — young people will read poems and letters composed by soldiers who fought and died in the conflict. Remembrance poppies will be passed out to attendees.
As the service concludes, nearly 100 parade entrants will be ready to begin the annual Fiesta Days Parade. This year's parade theme "Bringing People Together," celebrates community ties and those who foster them, such as Community Center Executive Director Maureen Bond, who serves as this year's parade grand marshal.
Bond will follow a riderless horse intended to honor local businessman and Fiesta Days fireworks show sponsor Allen Lund, who died April 7.
"We just wanted to pay special tribute since he's been such an important figure in our lives here," Marshall said of Lund.
