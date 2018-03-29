Forest fire danger rating is reduced following recent rain

The fire danger level in Angeles National Forest has been lowered from "very high" to "high" following weeks of off and on rain, according to a press release.
It's the first time since early January that the forest has received nearly above average precipitation amounts, resulting in a decline of fire activity.
In a statement, Fire Chief Robert Garcia said, "This change in fire danger is in the best interest of the public we serve and will assure appropriate restrictions on the forest. We will continue to assess fire danger in the coming months and modify restriction as needed."
For more information about the forest, visit fs.usda.gov/angeles/.