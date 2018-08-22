La Cañada Unified campuses spring to life as students arrive for 2018-19 school year

La Cañada Unified campuses sprang from summertime slumber into vivid life last Thursday as 4,152 students arrived to greet the 2018-19 school year and reconnect with friends and teachers.
In addition to an Aug. 8 new teacher orientation and a teacher workday the day before, LCUSD faculty members participated in an Aug. 14 training on campus safety led by consulting firm Chameleon and Associates.
“The training was well received by staff, and the district plans to follow up with a similar presentation for parents,” Sinnette said in an email interview.
With the addition of 19 certificated positions and more than a dozen classified employees, schools were fully equipped to manage class-size commitments. Kindergarten back-to-school nights on Aug. 14 helped relieve jitters for parents new to the district.
At La Cañada High School’s first day, Principal Ian McFeat welcomed the year ahead.
“A lot of people think Jan. 1 is the New Year, but we know that’s not really the case,” he said. “August is our New Year — there should be a firework display or something, because all the work we do all year culminates here.”