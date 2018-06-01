La Cañada High Class of ’18 reflects on year of turmoil, achievement

He learned from surgeon Howard Kaufman that acute intervention, in the right place and time, can save a life and suggested students look for opportunities to intervene on behalf of others. From LCHS senior Ethan Kalnins, a special education student who survived an on-campus accident yet still answers anyone who asks how he’s doing with “Superb,” McFeat learned the importance of maintaining a positive attitude. Lastly, the principal shared how his mother called him last year to remind him to get screened for colon cancer since it ran in the family.