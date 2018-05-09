Promise of sweet treats for a good cause entice about 600 to take on Great Chocolate Race

The third annual Great Chocolate Race saw about 600 people of varying ages turn out for sweet treats and a good cause on a warm Sunday, May 6. The 2.5K/5K run is sponsored by the Flintridge Guild of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
In the 5K results, Alejandro Uribe of Fillmore took first place for the men with a time of 18:56.74. La Cañada resident Diane Slaught took first place for the women with a time of 22:53.67.
The course starts in front of La Cañada Unified School District offices on Cornishon Avenue and loops down to Descanso Drive, passing Descanso Gardens and back up Verdugo Boulevard to the starting point. Five different chocolate stations are set up along the race course.
Sarah Watson, of San Bernardino, ran in the race for the first time with Christina Rogers of La Crescenta.
"My oldest, dearest friend asked me to come," Watson said, adding that she liked the Lindor Chocolate station the most.
Breakfast was served at Memorial Park following the race, and the TACH Bash offered a variety of games again, presented by the Teens for the Advancement of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The fundraiser also included a silent auction, opportunity drawing and a race awards ceremony.
Longtime guild member and associate liaison Linda Fults said the best thing about the race is that it brings families and the whole community together.
"The support continues to grow," she said.
All proceeds from the day go toward CHLA. The guild provides fundraising for the Associates Endowed Chair for the Chief of the Children's Orthopaedic Center and the Associates Endowment for Liver and Intestinal Research.
Lisa Dick, guild liaison to TACH, said the students performed their first flash mob at the start of the breakfast and bash. The students also presold wristbands to an event for the first time. "This is a great group of kids," Dick said.
