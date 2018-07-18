Community thoughts, prayers directed toward St. Francis’ Hamilton

Tuesday evening’s Glendale Unified School District board meeting closed on a somber note as board president Greg Krikorian relayed the district’s best wishes to community supporter Eric Hamilton, who has been seriously ill.
“I want our thoughts and prayers — and obviously he’s going to fight through this — but we’re going to join on this fight for Mr. Eric Hamilton and what he’s going through,” Krikorian said. “We’re going to fight this together as one community, one district and our thoughts and prayers go out to Eric and his family and we’re really behind him in everything he’s doing.”
Hamilton, the St. Francis High mountain bike coach and Crescenta Valley Insurance agent, suffers from cancer and has been in and out of the hospital the last few weeks battling a variety of critical health complications.
“It’s horrible,” said Rick Dinger, St. Francis High football announcer and Crescenta Valley Insurance president. “I found out about 2½ weeks ago and since then he’s been in the hospital two times for a blood clot … and a series of mini strokes, all non-related to cancer. It’s awful too because he’s [otherwise] the healthiest guy I know.”
Hamilton has several area ties as he’s the Glendale Educational Foundation president, a graduate of both Hoover High School and Glendale Community College, and was voted the Glendale Chamber of Commerce 2014 Man of the Year. The Shadow Hills resident’s sons Austin (2015) and Garrett (2018) graduated from St. Francis.
“He can use some positive thoughts from the community,” Dinger said. “His family has been going through a lot and we’re hoping he pulls through.”