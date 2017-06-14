Couple suspected of illegally occupying home where squatters were arrested for burglary in March

A Harter Lane home — where sheriff’s deputies discovered alleged squatters in possession of stolen goods in March — had to be vacated again Tuesday, after a real estate agent checking on the property discovered a man and woman residing there illegally.

Sgt. Alan Chu, a detective with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the man and woman were attempting to move boxes into the La Cañada house when the real estate agent arrived.

“He saw them in there, and they went at it for a bit. There was an argument,” Chu said Wednesday.

The real estate agent called the station to report the incident at around 4:30 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene and arrested the man, 20-year-old Donte Fox, for trespassing after he refused to leave the property.

Chu said the man and woman were not the same people found illegally residing at the house on March 2, when deputies executed a search warrant after spotting items stolen from another La Cañada home for sale weeks earlier.

In that incident, four people — Keith Picou, Jeremy Gaddy, Maria Velazquez and Destiny Hershkovitz — were arrested on grand theft and burglary charges, according to court documents. The woman involved in Tuesday’s incident was not named in the report, Chu said.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine