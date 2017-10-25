In fall-themed health fair, USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital arms locals for flu season

On Saturday, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital armed residents for the upcoming cold and flu season by hosting a wellness fair that offered free exams, health screenings and flu shots with a side of seasonal fun.

The event drew some 300 community members and 125 volunteers, medical staff and vendors, organizers estimate. In four hours, more than 200 free flu shots were distributed.

YMCA of the Foothills offered free face painting, a ball pit and a tumbling course for kids. The facility’s new Dawson Mobile Garage — a STEM-focused van filled with engineering, robotics and hands-on projects — let participants take remote-controlled cars out for a spin.

A baking contest calling for the best healthy pumpkin recipe drew a single entrant, but was dutifully judged by hospital dietitian Debbie Cobert. La Crescenta resident Stacey Sharp won a $50 gift certificate from Jane’s Cake and Chocolate Supply in La Cañada for submitting “Bernice’s Pumpkin Bread,” a recipe that belonged to her husband's grandmother.

“She was an amazing baker and her yummy breads, cookies and even her famous spicy pickle recipe brought the family together,” Sharp said. “We are thrilled to share [her recipe] with our community, as we promised Bernice that her recipes would outlive her.”

“Bernice’s Pumpkin Bread”

(Makes 3 loaves)

In a large bowl combine dry ingredients:

3 1/3 cup flour

3 cups of sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

--

In an electric mixing bowl, combine wet ingredients:

1 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup water

4 eggs

1 can of pumpkin (Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin 29-ounce can)

Add the dry ingredients slowly to the wet ingredients. Mix on low for a couple of minutes until fully blended.

Put in three greased and floured loaf pans.

Bake one hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until toothpick comes out clean.

