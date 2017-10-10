Mayor Davitt invites public to celebrate city trails in ‘Hike with Mike’ on Saturday

Anyone interested in getting some fresh air and potentially having an audience with La Cañada Mayor Mike Davitt is invited to participate in a 2nd annual Mayor’s Hike beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Bede Church.

Informally billed as “Hike with Mike,” the event will take participants on a roughly 2-mile loop along the scenic Gould Canyon and Horse Lane trails. The walk will be followed by a reception at the church from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m.

“Living in Southern California, we’re obviously very blessed with good weather,” Davitt said. “We also want to encourage healthy living and we want to highlight our trails.”

An inaugural mayor’s hike was organized last year by then-Mayor Jon Curtis and members of La Cañada Flintridge Trails Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the preservation of the city’s Cherry Canyon area — a joint effort that began in 1986 with a $500,000 commitment by the City Council and a $1.3 million grant from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

Its success inspired organizers to consider turning the hike into an annual event. “So we’re going to try to keep that tradition going,” Davitt said.

Last year’s path culminated at the city’s Ultimate Destination Point and was arduous at points, but the mayor noted this year’s terrain is a bit gentler and appropriate for young people and beginners.

“It’s an opportunity to meet some people and bring your kids,” he said. “It will be a good stretch of the legs.”

St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church is located at 215 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine