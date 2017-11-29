Local holiday events aim to make the season bright

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and in La Cañada that’s truer than ever as a number of local organizations put the final touches on a string of upcoming wintertime events aimed to help locals kickstart their holiday season.

Festival in Lights

On Friday, starting at 4 p.m., the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce transforms the city’s Memorial Park into a winter wonderland as its annual Festival in Lights returns for a 23rd year.

In addition to joining carolers from Palm Crest, Paradise Canyon and La Cañada Elementary schools, participants can play in snow, pet a live reindeer and meet the stars of the evening, Santa and Mrs. Claus, who should arrive shortly after 5 p.m.

Chamber president and chief executive Pat Anderson said the event is tailor-made for families and children of all ages.

“This is an evening you don’t want to miss, and once you’ve attended you’ll understand why,” she said.

La Cañada Playhouse’s “A Christmas Carol” and LCHS Holiday Choral Concert

Theater-goers and Dickens fans can catch a free performance of “A Christmas Carol” by La Cañada High School theater students under the direction of teacher Justin Eick. The student-produced show runs Sunday through Tuesday in the LCHS auditorium and begins each night at 7 p.m.

Then, on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m., members of La Cañada High School’s Choral Music program present their annual Holiday Choral Concert at First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., in Pasadena. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students over 12 years of age and can be purchased online at lchschoral.org or at the door.

Glenola Park Tree Lighting

Tree huggers, mark your calendars for Dec. 6, when La Cañada Girl Scout Troop 6431, Friends of Glenola Park and the La Cañada Noon Kiwanis Club host the 22nd annual Glenola Park Tree Lighting celebration.

From 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Girl Scouts from 15 troops will sing carols and share hot cider and cookies at the intersection of Angeles Crest Highway and Vista Del Valle Lane. Canned and nonperishable food donations will be accepted benefiting Pasadena’s Friends In Deed Food Pantry.

“It’s great to see the young folks sing and usher in the holiday season,” said La Cañada Mayor Mike Davitt, who will emcee the event. “Glenola Park might not get the regular traffic of Memorial Park, so it is nice to highlight one of our smaller parks and have the community enjoy a beautifully lit natural tree.”

Holiday crafts at the LCF Library

Kids ages 5 to 12 can get creative in two free holiday-themed events coming next month to the La Cañada Flintridge Library, 4545 Oakwood Ave. On Tuesday, from 3 to 5 p.m., the library hosts a holiday creation station, where kids can decorate their own stocking, create paper chain garlands and make holiday ornaments. On Dec. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., kids will decorate and take home paper gingerbread houses.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine