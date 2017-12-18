3 victims tied up at gunpoint in Flintridge home invasion robbery

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating a Dec. 12 home invasion robbery that occurred on the 800 block of La Cañada’s Inverness Drive, where four male suspects tied up three female victims at gunpoint and robbed the premises.

Sgt. Alan Chu, a detective with the Crescenta Valley Station, said Monday the department was still canvassing the neighborhood looking for leads or information that may help identify the suspects, who wore masks, gloves and hooded sweatshirts to conceal their appearance.

The four men obtained illegal entry into the property at around 7:30 p.m. that day, and at least one of them was seen in possession of a handgun, Chu said.

“[The suspects] went in and tied them up,” the detective said of the three female victims. “They were told to face away and they were herded to one room, where they were secured.”

The suspects then ransacked the residence, stealing collectibles and electronics before exiting the property in an unknown direction. Chu said Monday there was evidence leading detectives to believe the suspects might have been after more but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The victims remained tied up until the following morning, when they contacted authorities. They did not say whether the suspects may have taken a vehicle to the location, which Chu described as “remote.”

Anyone who may have more information about the incident or may be in possession of information that could help identify the suspects is asked to call the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station at (818) 248-3464.

