Sign proclaiming Hooters will move into Sport Chalet space confirmed a hoax

A paper sign spotted Thursday at the entrance of the former Sport Chalet building in La Cañada, proclaiming the space the future site of a Hooters restaurant, caused some controversy before being dismissed as a hoax by state officials.

The hubbub started Friday when a photo was posted to Facebook of a notice, apparently issued by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, that was placed at the vacant 45,000-square-foot retail storefront.

The sign advertised an Application for Ownership Change, with the applicant name listed as TW Restaurant Holder LLC and the business name as “Hooters - La Cañada.” The address listed on the notice was 951 Foothill Blvd.

Throngs of commenters immediately chimed in, some with comical responses and others with doubt La Cañada officials would welcome a Hooters in the city’s Town Center.

City Manager Mark Alexander was away from the office Friday, but John Carr, a spokesman for the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control office in Sacramento, said he was unable to find any documents in the agency’s database that matched up with the specifics provided on the sign.

“I’ve gone through all the posted publication records and can’t find anything,” said Carr, who had a chance to see the photo. “That’s an interesting picture — it does look very familiar to what we use.”

Further, the address provided on the notice does not match up with the Sport Chalet site, changed earlier this year from 2 Sport Chalet Drive to 990 Town Center Drive. Meanwhile, there is still no official word on which business has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the property owners to rent the large retail space.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine