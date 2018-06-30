Caltech awarded 5-year, $15B NASA contract to continue management of Jet Propulsion Laboratory

The new contract is set to begin on Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2023, with a potential extension through 2028 — for a total value of $30 billion. The purpose of the contract is to “develop and sustain core competencies in support of NASA-sponsored work in the areas of Earth and planetary sciences, heliophysics, astrophysics as well as aeronautics and space activities, including the development of spacecraft and instruments,” officials said in the release.