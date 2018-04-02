Trial delayed in negligence lawsuit against La Cañada Unified over student’s fall

The family of a La Cañada High School senior who was hurt after suffering a fall on campus in 2016 will have to wait at least two more weeks for their day in court.
In a lawsuit filed last year, the family of Ethan Kalnins accused the La Cañada Unified School District of negligence in preventing the fall by failing to install safety railings alongside bleachers at the school's Hotchkin Family Gymnasium. Expected to be heard in court on Monday, the trial has been pushed to April 17.
The case was originally set to go to trial in January but has been delayed several times.
According to court documents, Kalnins was attending a school assembly in the gym on May 20, 2016 when he fell from the bleachers and fractured his hip.
Robert Glassman, Kalnins' attorney, previously said the fall could have been prevented if the school had installed guardrails on the bleachers.
A district employee previously testified in a deposition that the school did in fact have the necessary guardrails for several years but they were never installed. Guardrails were eventually installed in August 2017, more than a year after Kalnins' fall.
