8-year-old La Cañada student conquers Mt. Whitney in a day

Fletcher Flynn, 5 of La Jolla, is believed to have been the youngest person to make the hike in 2017, in 13 hours with his father, according the La Jolla Light. In 2016, 6-year-old Anthony Slosar of Rancho Santa Fe made the hike in 21 hours, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. In 2011, 7-year-old Tyler Armstrong of Yorba Linda hiked for 17 hours with his father, according to the Orange County Register. Other youngsters have made the round trip in two days.