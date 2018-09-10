Korean American traditions, culture to be showcased in 4th annual festival at La Cañada’s Memorial Park

On Saturday, La Cañada’s Memorial Park will become a destination for hundreds of Korean American families, friends and neighbors as the Korean American Federation of North Los Angeles hosts a Korean Cultural Festival, now in its fourth year.
The event is timed around the Korean holiday Chuseok — a three-day “autumn eve” event held in late September to honor the year’s harvest — but offers audiences a full day of events with a decidedly Korean American twist.
During a 4 p.m. opening ceremony featuring Ambassador Kim Wan Joong, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles, local students will make a special presentation to honor veterans of the Korean War. At 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., L.A.-area group Dream Band will perform Korean pop songs from the 1970s and ’80s.
Dance contests and a K-Pop singing competition are sure to delight teen and adult audiences, while a bounce house and traditional games in a Korean folk play yard offer something for the younger set.
Stephen Lee, general secretary for the Korean American Federation of North Los Angeles, said the festival is a time for area families to celebrate and share their traditions with others through food, games, entertainment and cultural performances.
“This is a time we like to get together and celebrate Korean culture,” he said. “And it’s open to the public and the entire neighborhood.”
The Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation of America and the Korean Cultural Center of Los Angeles are co-hosts of the annual event, which Lee says draws daily crowds of 800 to 1,000 participants.
FYI: Korean Cultural Festival 2018 takes place at La Cañada Flintridge’s Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. For more information, visit kafnla.org or call (213) 272-7453.